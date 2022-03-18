AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown is continuing its growth with another new restaurant proposal.

There are now plans for a Chipotle on Route 46, just off Interstate 80. It will be next to Starbucks in the former Knight’s Inn Hotel lot.

The project needs approval from Austintown’s Board of Appeals, and one last step is needed to give the project the green light.

“They just need to reduce their parking ratio. I believe that the ratio required is 43 spaces. I think they’re offering 35. Other than that, it looks like a pretty nice project,” said township Zoning Inspector Darren Crivelli.

The hearing for the new Chipotle will be on March 31.