SPRINGFIELD Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – A restaurant in Springfield Township is closed Wednesday following a small fire to an electrical panel outside the building.

Firefighters were called to The Fireplace Restaurant at the 2000 block of East Western Reserve around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters found a burnt electrical panel on the outside of the building. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department, the meter caught the inside fuse panel on fire as well.

No damage was found inside the restaurant.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene to make repairs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.