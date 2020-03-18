Restaurant carry-out and delivery guide: Columbiana County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Reports said a man who got into an SUV Tuesday he mistakenly thought was an Uber ended up with a fractured jaw and several loosened teeth.

The man filed a report about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at the police department, saying he went to get inside the passenger of a black SUV behind a West Federal Street bar when a man got out of the SUV and began beating him.