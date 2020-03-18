Breaking News
Restaurant carry-out and delivery guide: Columbiana County

Local News

Columbiana, Lisbon, Salem and more

Columbiana County Restaurant Carry-out Delivery

We will be growing this list in the coming days and weeks. Are we missing a restaurant below? Click here to submit a restaurant to be added.

Jump to another county: Mahoning | Mercer | Trumbull

Columbiana

Belleria – 258 State Rt. 14
(330) 892-0742
Menu (Free delivery and $10 one-topping half sheet pizza)

Carla’s Corner Cafe – 103S. Main St.
(330) 692-0557
Menu

Columbiana Sandwich Factory – 1116 Village Plaza
(330) 482-5011
Menu

Shellabella’s On Main – 108 South Main St.
(330) 482-1700
Menu

Lisbon

Pondi’s Restaurant – 8954 State Route 45
(330) 424-0334
Menu

Salem

The Foundry Barcade – 530 S. Broadway
(234) 575-0235
Menu

