PITTSBURGH, Pa.(WKBN)- PennDOT has announced that a rest area on I-79 in Lawrence County will be closing next week.

The rest area in Plain Grove Township will close from Monday, June 12 at 8 a.m. until Friday, July 14. There will be no access to the area.

This is due to an $11.62 million road work project from I-79 from Butler to Mercer County. The work will include milling and resurfacing, base repair work, rest area improvements, guide rail upgrades, drainage improvements, minor structure repairs, and other miscellaneous construction work.

Drivers may choose to use the following rest areas:

Northbound

I-79 (Mile Marker 50) Rest Area, Allegheny County

I-79 (Mile Marker 134) Rest Area, Mercer County

The southbound rest area will remain open.

Single-lane restrictions are being anticipated. Projects are expected to conclude in the summer of 2024.