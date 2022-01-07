WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local attorney closed the case on his career after working for over 50 years in Warren.

John Pogue’s career began in 1969 as a law clerk in the Indiana Supreme Court. After serving a year there he decided to come back home to Warren to join Hoppe, Frye, Hewitt and Milligan to work in labor law.

“I actually worked summers at Packard Electric, and I enjoyed the give and take of the labor negotiations and dealing with the union,” Pogue said.

Pogue has experience in all kinds of law because the firm specializes in general practice.

For the past 15 years, Pogue has called the office at the corner of W. Market St. and Main Ave. his home. Pogue said they started on the 8th floor and now the office is on the fifth.

Pogue has seen a lot of changes in his career. One of the biggest has been less human interaction.

“It was much more collegial. You went to the courthouse and part of your pretrial was having a cup of coffee with your opponent, maybe even the judge,” he said.

Pogue’s last day at the firm was Dec. 31. Now, he’s looking to spend some time in sunny Florida with his wife and family.

“I have four grandchildren that I’d like to spend more time with. They’re working their way through high school, so I have those activities I’d like to be part of, and I have some non-profit organizations that I’m involved with that I’d like to spend some time working with,” Pogue said.

After a long and stellar career, Pogue has some advice for those pursuing law as a career.

“If you are interested in problem-solving, thinking on the fly, if you like to write, if you can speak and write persuasively and you understand the value of facts, relevance and the ability to interpret principles to your clients and the meaning of the law and the changes of the law and you like people, it’s a wonderful profession,” he said.