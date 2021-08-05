Resignations on the rise: Valley job center helps those seeking career changes

(WKBN) – How do you feel about your job? A personal finance site called Magnify Money says 60% of Americans are reconsidering their career.

If that describes you, First News looked at how to explore other options Thursday.

Some workers are reevaluating their line of work.

Four million people quit their jobs in April and 3.6 million in May, according to the Labor Department.

“The theme I would say, overall, is people looking for better wages. They’re looking for jobs with good wages to support their families,” said Laura Gatrell of Mahoning Columbiana Training Association.

Ohio Means Jobs Centers can help. It lists available jobs on a big board as people walk in, and most people have an idea of what they’d like to consider.

“Look, I’m looking to become a truck driver. I hear they make great money, so I’m looking at truck driving. Can you give us some information on that,” Gatrell said as an example.

She works with the Mahoning Columbiana Training Association, which helps people by talking about on-the-job training programs or tuition assistance which can provide up to $9,500 a year for two years.

It served 463 people last year during the pandemic and 470 the previous year.

“But, for the most part, when we see people come through the doors, they come here because they want to work,” Gatrell said.

MCTA helps match people with jobs that are eligible and suitable.

Ohio has a list of Top Jobs right now, which includes healthcare, manufacturing, IT, truck driving, even skilled trades and accounting.

“More often than not, that’s what people want to do, but they just don’t know how to get there. They don’t know how to pay for it. They don’t know how to get it started, and that’s where we come in,” Gatrell said.

MCTA helps people get trained into more of a skilled field or to a degree that leads them to a professional position, where they can shift their focus to what’s important to them.

“And so, we’re going to help them do those filtering tools to get them where they want to be, and then we’ll help them figure out how to apply for it,” Gatrell said.

Each county has an Ohio Means Jobs location. Those are in Boardman, Warren and Lisbon.