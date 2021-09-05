Residents spot bear in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A few viewers submitted reports of a bear sighting in the Canfield area early Sunday.

One photo submitted showed the bear on North Palmyra Road in Canfield. The viewer said he spotted the bear about a mile and a half away from the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Another video shows the bear walking up a different driveway in Canfield before turning back into the woods.

Back in June, there were reports of black bears in the area, including New Middletown, Boardman and Austintown.

If you see a bear, leave it alone, do not approach it and keep children and pets indoors.