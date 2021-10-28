Residents share why they moved to the Valley in local project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ira Cross moved back to Youngstown after being gone for years in the military. One of the biggest things that brought him back was family, but his love for the area has helped keep him here.

“I like Mill Creek Park, that’s my favorite, I love it,” Cross said.

One fourth grade student in the Valley moved here from Mexico. He said this is his home.

“This is home, and he thanks the Mahoning Valley for being home for him and talks about how he wants to be here and doesn’t wanna leave,” said Christopher Tennant, co-director and co-founder of Thrive Mahoning Valley.

If someone asked you why you lived in the Mahoning Valley, what would you say?

A local organization asked that same question to residents who moved to the Valley, and Thursday evening their answers were shared.

Thrive Mahoning Valley created a project called “Dear Mahoning Valley.”

The project collected letters from people with their personal stories on why they moved here and why they love the area.

“The stories of why people want to be here, why people lived here, there’s so many benefits to our community we want to highlight,” Tennant said.

Thursday evening, the organization shared those stories at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor.

In total, 18 people shared their stories. However, Tennant said they are still receiving letters from people and they will put those letters online at Thrivemv.org, Steelvalleyvoices.ysu.edu and YSU.edu/center-working-class-studies.