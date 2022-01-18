YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a day and a half since a huge winter storm left the Valley covered in snow. Now, some Youngstown residents are reporting that the side streets they live on still haven’t been plowed, making it nearly impossible for them to leave their homes.

“Everybody that’s got a car on my street, we’ve been pretty much stuck indoors since the snow came down, and anybody that’s tried to get out, they’ve all got stuck,” said Kwai Daniels who lives on Lee Street on the South Side of Youngstown.

Daniels said he hasn’t seen a plow come down his street since the storm hit.

“The salt plow trucks, they pick up right here on South Avenue directly across from my street. So I’m hearing them all night, but like none have come down my street,” he said.

We drove around some other areas of the city where some streets were plowed but others weren’t. In some areas, it’s hard to tell where the road begins.

Some roads are so bad that you can’t even access them — like Stacey Avenue on the East Side. The snow is still high, and it’s piled up at the edge, so you can’t even turn onto the street. There are homes on the street, which raises the question, how can people leave their homes?

Daniels said he and his wife haven’t been able to go to work because of how bad the street is. He said this happens every time it snows a lot.

“I’ve never seen a plow come down this street. If it was a plow, it was one of the independent contractors, which could be ideal for the city. If you can’t cover the workload, then just get some of the independent contractors,” Daniels said.

While out, we did see some plow trucks working and reached out to the city to find out how they are handling it. You can see their response here.