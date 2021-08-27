Residents receiving new, wheeled recycling bins in local community

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers is the first community in our area to start using wheeled recycling totes.

They’re being distributed to residents.

It’s all thanks to a new contract between the city and Republic Waste.

Mayor “Cat” Cercone Miller said the city was looking for a way to replace the old bins.

That’s because paper and other items were often blown out into the streets.

“Everything that gets stuck in the catch basins, it clogs up our lakes. It really becomes a problem because our bins don’t have lids on them. So this is something we’ve been trying to go after for a long time and our contract was up so this was something we tried to negotiate into the extension,” the mayor said.

She also said there will be no extra cost to residents or the city.

A number of other communities are already expressing interest in the new totes.