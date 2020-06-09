Residents raise concerns over knee-high grass near Youngstown park

On Tuesday, a 27 First News crew checked out the area, where the grass is about a knee high

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents are raising some concerns over high grass near Crandall Park in Youngstown.

On Tuesday, a 27 First News crew checked out the area, where the grass is about a knee high.

City workers nearby said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their workflow, but neighbors in the area argued that more needs to be done to keep up with the grass.

“It’s not a pleasant view. I mean, I understand a bit with the pandemic, but it’s time to get moving on it. Things are opened. Let’s roll,” said neighbor Chris Vitello.

Mayor Tito Brown said there is a plan in place for more employees to return to work.