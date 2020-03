STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, Struthers council will hold a caucus and council meeting for the public to listen in on.

Those interested can dial 312-757-3121. The access code is 790-542-029.

The meeting begins at 6:45 p.m.

Council decided it was best to conduct meetings over the phone until further notice because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.