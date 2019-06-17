Residents in one Warren neighborhood come together to clean up storm damage

Many people said the storm didn't feel long at all as it tore through the county

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many places in Trumbull County were hit hard by Sunday’s storms, including Warren.

Carrier Services Group had most of its roof ripped off, which then flew behind the building. Most of its fence was torn down as some was ripped from the concrete that it was screwed in to.

Just a couple of streets away, on Tod Avenue NW, people went outside because their houses didn’t have power. Power lines were down and trees were torn down, one even falling onto a house.

One neighbor said after the storm went through the area, the entire neighborhood got together to help clean up.

“At one point, I looked out the window and there was 50 people in the neighbor’s yard cutting up the tree and there’s guys hauling it. They had it gone within half an hour. The big tree that fell over out front there, uprooted and fell on a house and they had it done within half an hour,” said Chris Rudesill and Kayla Reinholde.

Many people said the storm didn’t feel long at all as it tore through the county.