Residents fed up with gunfire in Warren neighborhood

Some living in a Warren neighborhood are on edge after a fight led to gunshots Saturday night

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some living in a Warren neighborhood are on edge after a fight led to gunshots Saturday night.

Although no one was injured, neighbors say it’s becoming an all too familiar sound.

Roger Davis lives on Kenilworth Avenue SE, just down the road from where shots were the shots were fired.

“This happens all the time here and it’s getting old,” Davis said. “It upsets me and makes me mad that people have no regard for anybody else’s life.”

The incident was reported by numerous people in the neighborhood.

911 dispatcher: Where’s your emergency

Caller: There’s gunshots and a whole bunch of people outside screaming in the 800 block of Kenilworth.

Caller: I just heard four or five gunshots. They’re shooting each other. I don’t know what they’re doing

When officers were responding, they spotted a car come from Homewood Avenue and speed off down Route 422 heading west. A police report says the car reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour before it spun out and the driver ran behind Mays towing.

The report says the driver, now identified as Dangelo Bryant, struggled with officers as they tried to arrest him.

Bryant is facing charges of resisting arrest and failure to comply along with several traffic violations.

He’s free on $3,500 bond.

According to the report, witnesses also identified Bryant as the man who was firing the gun. According to court records, he hasn’t been charged with anything involving Saturday’s shooting.

Davis says he’d like to see an increased police presence in the neighborhood.

“When there’s a police presence everybody ain’t so apt to be here slinging a gun in front of a cruiser,” he said.

