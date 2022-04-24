BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Boardman Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 4000 block of Glenwood Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

Four fire trucks are on the scene and firefighters are inside.

Residents are outside the building. Firefighters rescued a woman from inside the apartment who is being taken to the hospital.

There appears to be smoke damage to multiple apartments in one of the buildings and several residents suffered from smoke inhalation.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.