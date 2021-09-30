Residents, city officials want to fix Mosquito Lake

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The consensus at a meeting this evening on how to improve Mosquito Lake was that the lake has serious problems that need corrected before it can be used to its full potential.

Around 50 people, all interested in improving the quality of Mosquito Lake, attended the meeting in Cortland hosted by State Senator Sandra O’Brien.

A major concern of nearly everyone was the extensive vegetation growing from the lake’s floor.

“We used to fish for crappie in the bays. You can no longer get into the bays because of the vegetation,” said Phil Pegg, a Vienna Township trustee.

Trumbull County Metroparks Director Zachary Svette said solving the vegetation problem must include solving the causes of the vegetation, “like inputs from septics.”

Mecca Township Trustee Christen Clemson is also a farmer who says phosphorus rates have been cut in fertilizer. But she agrees there are septic issues.

“There’s no sewer. People are in charge of their own. That is a major problem and we don’t have the cash to run it right now and that is something I’d like to look into is running the sewer from Cortland out to us. We need sewer,” Clemson said.

Jeff Musick lives in Cortland and said a major issue around the lake is the abundance of trash.

“To be quite honest my friends that used to come in from out of town do not come to this lake anymore to fish because they’re tired of the trash,” Musick said.

“The other thing is the stocking program. It seems like it went down the hill,” said Joe Sofcheck, owner of the Mosquito Lake Marina. “The walleye population is not there like it used to be.”

Rich Musick is the Trumbull County Planning Commissioner.

He says Mosquito Lake needs short term and long term plans.

“Because right now, I’m not real sure anybody really knows what the plans of Mosquito Lake Park are,” he said.

“We get the people but they’re here for the day and they leave,” said Denny Malloy, who lives on the lake.

He says he knows how to keep them.

“Let’s spend every dollar out of the state government, the federal government and put some sewer lines up there and take care of most of that problem and then private industry will follow that,” Malloy said.