NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles residents brightened each other’s day, and sidewalks, on Friday.

A group of people organized the “Chalk Your Walk” day to spread positive messages throughout the city, while following social-distancing rules.

They went to friends, neighbors and family members’ driveways to decorate and write positive messages.

Some of the messages read, “Better Together but 6 ft. Apart,” “Stay Safe Niles” and “Happy Days are Ahead.”