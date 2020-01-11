Residential, commercial construction numbers increasing in Trumbull County

The Trumbull County Building Inspection Office released the following statistics this week

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Over the past five years, both residential and commercial construction have been showing upward trends in Trumbull County, according to numbers released this week by the Trumbull County Building Inspection Office.

Based on money collected from permits, the total commercial construction in Trumbull County increased 386% from 2015 to 2019. Last year, permit fees generated $915,000.

Residential construction was up 65%, generating $302,000 in 2019.

The five largest projects in Trumbull County from 2019 are as follows: