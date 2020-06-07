Rescue teams respond after couple and dog fall into Lawrence Co. rapids

A couple and their dog were thrown from their kayaks into the rapids under the 5th Street bridge.

According to the Ellwood City Fire Department, a couple and their dog were thrown from their kayaks into the rapids under the 5th Street bridge.

The wife was able to get out of the water and get help. About an hour and a half later, rescue teams found the husband and dog and brought them to dry land.

Team 300 from Butler County, Beaver Falls water rescue, NOGA EMS, Lawrence County dispatchers and fire crews from Chewton, Wampum, Wayne Township and Wurtemburg-Perry helped with the water rescue.