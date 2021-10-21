Rescue plan money fast-tracks Boardman flooding relief project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners Thursday distributed millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan (ARP) to several projects.

One was the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park plan in Boardman. Commissioners presented trustees with a $1 million check.

Boardman applied for the money.

The $3 million stormwater project will demolish Market Street Elementary school and replace it with a park, featuring a stream moving one million gallons of water.

The goal is to relieve flooding in the area.

“The project is already getting started. The engineering has been done. The asbestos abatement has already started at the school to get this project moving so that we can help protect a lot of those homes,” said Boardman Township Trustee Tom Costello.

Costello says he hopes to begin demolition of Market Street Elementary by the end of the year. He thinks the whole park project will be done by late next year or early in 2023.