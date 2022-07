CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is set to host its third annual 5K on Saturday.

The Point 5K Fun Run/Walk will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, at White House Fruit Farm in Canfield. Proceeds go toward the Rescue Mission’s general fund.

Registration costs $5 and includes a doughnut at the race’s halfway mark and a car decal for all finishers. Runners can register online.