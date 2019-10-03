Rescue Mission to break ground on its new facility in Youngstown

The new location will be on Oakland Avenue on Youngstown's north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley will be breaking ground on its new facility on Youngstown’s north side.

Leaders at the Rescue Mission said they desperately needed the new facility because there were problems with their current building, which is more than 100 years old.

The groundbreaking will be Thursday, October 31.

According to officials with the Mission, they only need to raise another $340,008 for the $5.5 million project.

For more information on the campaign, visit MoveOurMission.org.