Rescue Mission surprises design volunteer of new building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special moment took place Friday at the new location of the Rescue Mission.

JoAnne Brashen has donated her time and effort for more than a year to design the interior of the Rescue Mission’s new building. Friday, she was honored for her dedication.

Family, friends and workers with the Mission unveiled a new room Friday that is named after Brashen.

She had no idea it was happening.

“I’m overwhelmed. I was totally shocked to be surprised by my family and friends here today. What I have done here over the last year, I didn’t want any glory for on my own, it was all for the glory of God,” Brashen said.

Brashen has worked on everything from the floors to the ceilings, to the paint and color schemes.

The room will serve as an office to oversee volunteers, which fits Brashen perfectly as they say she has selflessly volunteered for the Mission.