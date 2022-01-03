YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every holiday season, the Rescue Mission is full of volunteers wanting to give back. Now that the holidays are over, the need for volunteers is still there.

John Muckridge, president and CEO of the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, says they begin booking volunteers for the holidays as early as July. He says this is a great thing, but the need doesn’t go away once the holidays are done.

“When we get through the season of Thanksgiving and Christmas into the new year, we see a kind of a drop off a little bit with our volunteers, so there’s a significant amount of openings,” Muckridge said.

Volunteers can come in and help cook, serve food, sort through food and more. He says they also take food donations as well.

“We’re also looking for large groups of people to kind of help us in the old facility. To work through some of the things that are there and wanting to get some of that stuff out of the building and cleaned out,” he said.

This was the Mission’s first holiday season in the new facility. Muckridge says it went great and they still have open beds for anyone who may need a place to stay.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to the mission at 330-744-5485.