YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Volunteers and staff at Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley spent Thanksgiving serving meals to those in need.

They served turkey and all the trimmings — plus dessert — to residents and community members throughout the afternoon.

No reservations were required.

Doris Wylie has been with the mission for 17 years. She says she’s happy she can serve those in need a hot meal on a day that symbolizes giving for many.

“So many donors have come out and help and support us to be able to feed these people the way we feed these people,” says Wylie.

The mission will continue serving hot meals until 7 p.m. Thursday.