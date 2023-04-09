YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley held its annual Easter meal Sunday afternoon.

They served ham, green beans, sweet potatoes and dinner rolls — and there was even some kolache for dessert.

The mission anticipated serving over 400 people.

“It’s such a blessing — not only to us, but to them as well,” said Michael Byers, food service director. “If we didn’t have Jesus in the middle of this ministry, none of this would be possible.”

The mission has been serving an Easter meal for over 30 years.

“I’d like to thank our donors and volunteers who come down here, because we can’t do what we do without them,” Byers said.

The dinner is open to the public from 12 until 7 p.m.