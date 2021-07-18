Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley deals with damages in wake of rainfall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Though Sunday is clear, there is damage left behind from the severe weather that hit the valley in the past few days.

The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley took some damage over the weekend.

The ceiling collapsed in one of their resident rooms. First News was told that someone was assigned to stay in the room but was not in it when the ceiling came down.

The room has been shut off for use indefinitely as the Rescue Mission finishes up building a new facility.

“We’re thankful to be getting out of it. It just goes to show the need. This building has been falling apart for years now. Now that it’s getting to the end stages, as time goes on there’s more and more issue with the facility like we have. This is just additional evidence that the time to get out is now,” said rescue mission president John Muckridge.

The rescue mission has had to lower its capacity. Two other rooms in the building are also not suitable for use.

The Mission told First News they plan to move into their new building in the fall.