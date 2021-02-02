Rescue Mission nears capacity as COVID-19 lingers, colder weather approaches

The Rescue Mission is opening up a new facility this summer with almost double the capacity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coldest weather of the winter season may be headed to the Valley early next week, and with social distancing restrictions in place because of COVID-19, there is no room at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley for men looking for a place to get off the streets. It is almost full for women and families too.

“This past week was the first week that we reached our max capacity, so we are full on our men’s services department,” said John Muckridge III, president of the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

But, the shelter still has a way to get people out of the cold even when they have no room left.

“We would bring them into an emergency overnight area. So we have some space designated where folks can be inside the building in a warm room,” Muckridge said.

Then the Rescue Mission does what they can to help find a place in other shelters.

“We would hook them up with 2-1-1, they would help get transportation to other shelters. We would provide the contact information for other shelters,” Muckridge said.

“So our current facility is 134, so that’s 67 on both sides of the house — family services and men’s services. In the new facility, family services would have 88 beds and men’s services would have 100 beds,” Muckridge said.

The Rescue Mission always needs food donations for their clients. They have enough clothes and blankets and are looking forward to being able to help more when they move into their new shelter.

“We’re kind of limping through this last winter trying to get to that new facility. We’re thankful for that blessing and what the Lord has done through the community,” Muckridge said.