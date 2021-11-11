Rescue Mission makes the move to its new shelter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After nearly two years in the making, it’s moving day for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Friday, the shelter will move less than half a mile down the street to its new location.

Those at the Rescue Mission have said the move was needed as the old shelter was falling apart.

The new facility also has more room and adds over 50 new beds.

John Muckridge, president and CEO of the Rescue Mission, explained the ways they hope to help people come out of homelessness.

“We have programs in place to help people grow out of homelessness. We don’t just have the expectations and that, we’re calling people to meet, but we have the tools to help them meet that,” he said.



The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley will be opening its doors to the public Friday for a ribbon-cutting and open house. Clients will start moving in starting Monday.