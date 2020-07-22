Rescue Mission looking for help to furnish new building

The Rescue Mission said it needs $1.5 million to cover appliances, bunk beds and seating

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly nine months after breaking ground on a $5.5 million building, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is asking the community to help furnish it.

Their calling it the “Supply Our Shelter” fundraiser.

The Rescue Mission said it needs $1.5 million to cover appliances, bunk beds and seating in the building.

The Rescue Mission has already picked out the items. They even put together videos to show the community each one.

“Explaining why we chose the item, the thought process behind it so folks get a better idea. Instead of just giving someone money, it’s best to understand why we picked this one, why we went this route and these videos help explain that,” said John Muckridge from the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The walls are starting to go up with electrical and plumbing is being installed. The project should be complete in the spring.

For more information and to donate, visit supplyyourshelter.org.