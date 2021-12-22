YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley prepared for its Winter Wonderland on Wednesday.

It’s been a holiday tradition for over 30 years.

Local businesses, churches and neighbors have donated gifts all throughout the holiday season so now the mission’s clients can pick donated gifts for their families.

On Wednesday, volunteers sorted gifts by gender and age.

Rescue Mission clients can now pick and wrap gifts for their loved ones to open on Christmas morning.

Lynn Wyant, from the Rescue Mission, said this gives their clients a chance to learn a lesson in giving back.

“The goal is to teach giving. That’s how it started. It’s always been a truth that it’s more blessed to give than to receive, and events like this are just our opportunity to share that with the clients,” she said.

The Winter Wonderland is happening Thursday at the Rescue Mission’s new building, located at 1300 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.