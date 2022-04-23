YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley took time to honor those who dedicated their time to helping others.

On Saturday, the Rescue Mission held a Volunteer Appreciation breakfast. Past and present volunteers were invited to attend the event.

This was done as part of National Volunteer Week, which started last Sunday and wrapped up Satuday.

The Rescue Missions says volunteers help in every area, including serving and preparing meals, helping with office tasks, providing instruction and more.