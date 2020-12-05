Rescue Mission exceeds Giving Tuesday goal for new wardrobes

The Rescue Mission still needs 168 wardrobes for the new facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley exceeded its Giving Tuesday goal.

The goal was to raise enough money to buy 10 new wardrobes for its new facility. The fundraiser on Tuesday exceeded that amount by more than $2,863, however — raising a total of $17,406 from 63 donors.

For the #SupplyOurShelter campaign, there is a total need for 185 new wardrobes, with each unit costing $1,454.

“It was so exciting to watch the donations roll in all day on Giving Tuesday for the Rescue Mission. The metal wardrobes that will be placed in our new building will be durable, keep things neat in our clients’ rooms and give our guests a secure place to keep their belongings while they are staying with us. They will last for years and our staff and board are just so thankful to the community for meeting needs and to the Lord for His provisions for the shelter,” said Lynn Wyant, chief development officer.

The Rescue Mission still needs 168 wardrobes for the new facility.

Those interested in giving specifically to the wardrobes or other furnishings can donate their gift online at www.SupplyOurShelter.org (click the donate button).

Watch the video below to hear from CEO John Muckridge III, explaining the need and effectiveness of the new wardrobes.