(WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley needs your help! This month is their annual “Socktober” new undergarment donation drive.

This Mission has placed laundry baskets at several 717 Credit Union branches as well as Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts in Girard.

The Mission is asking for men’s boxers and boxer briefs, underwear for both women and children, socks, bras and plain T-shirts. All sizes are needed.

All of the donated items will be given to the up to 186 people who utilize the shelter.

“We of course would love socks but the things that we don’t get donated very often are more so things like bras for ladies, children’s underwear, men’s boxers briefs, things like that. We have clients that come here and they’ve got nothing but the clothing that they’re wearing at the time,” said Lynn Wyant with the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Items will be collected until the end of October.