YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is changing its breakfast serving time for public guests.

Breakfast will still be served in the main dining hall, and anyone is welcome to take part at no cost.

The previous breakfast serving time was 6 a.m. That will now be changed to 6:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Lunch and dinner serving times remain the same, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.