Rescue Mission campaign will supply new building with home furnishings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is about to move into a new shelter building. They are still in need of help from the community to make it feel like home for their clients, though.

The Rescue Mission is ready for the move this summer, one that is long overdue.

“Our current facility built in 1930 is literally falling apart. We just have a couple of toilets and a couple of showers for our clients. We’ve been limping through the last several years,” said Rescue Mission President John Muckridge, III.

The Rescue Mission is going through two separate fundraising campaigns. The “Move the Mission” campaign has been a success and the new shelter building is fully funded and almost finished.

“We have some siding already up, the roof is on. The outer wings in men’s services and family services, the bedrooms, those have been primed and looking for their coat of paint,” Muckridge said.

Now, the Rescue Mission is focusing on the “Supply Our Shelter” campaign to fill the new building with things to make it feel like a home. Among the items still needed are furniture and kitchen equipment.

“To get it before we move in so that we can buy all the furnishings and things that we need,” Muckridge said.

Muckridge says the new shelter, once opened and fully equipped, will allow the Rescue Mission to help the community better.

“We’ll be able to serve more clients. We’re going to increase our bed capacity. Our dining hall will be larger as well. The kitchen, which is where we’re standing now, is going to be able to be more efficient,” he said.

Muckridge is grateful that the Valley has been able to give so much to help the less fortunate.

“With both of those fundraising campaigns together, you end up with a $7,500,000 project. The Lord’s generosity through the community has been amazing to see,” he said.