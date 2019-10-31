Rescue mission breaks ground on new building in Youngstown

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is one step closer to having a new facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is one step closer to having a new facility.

An official groundbreaking was held Thursday for a new building that will be constructed on Oakland Avenue.

CEO John Muckridge said the new, updated facility will help them more efficiently serve the homeless in the community. He said Thursday’s groundbreaking is a symbolic gesture honoring God.

“As far as the day is concerned, the purpose of it is to bring glory to the Lord for what he has done with this capital campaign and get this new building. It’s something we’ve been praying about, and the mission’s been working on it for over 40 years,” Muckridge said.

About $340,000 needs to be raised to build the multi-million dollar project. After that, fundraising begins to furnish the new building.