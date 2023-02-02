YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You may have noticed some promotions for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley’s Benefit Dinner here on WKBN.

The event is fast approaching and time is running out to buy tickets! WKBN is the media sponsor for the dinner.

The event is Friday, February 17 at Waypoint 41-80 in Canfield. Doors open at 6 p.m.

First News Weekend Anchor Megan Lee is the emcee for the event.

The last day to purchase tickets for the dinner is February 6.

This event raises funds so the mission can continue to serve the homeless in the area. Guests will also hear testimonies from various clients.

“This is a great opportunity for us to come together and for us to just praise the Lord here again for those folks that are here, that have been here as to what is actually happening and for a stewardship perspective. Our donors work hard for their money, and we want them to see what their money is going towards,” said John Muckridge

Tickets are $50. Seats can be reserved online.