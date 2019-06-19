Request approved to reduce number of parking spots for new YSU housing complex

The university will provide parking for the students who will eventually live there

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At a meeting on Tuesday, the Youngstown Planning Commission decided to reduce the number of parking spaces for a campus housing complex.

Developers of the complex, which will be called the Campus Lofts and will be at the corner of Wick and Rayen avenues, requested a reduction to the number of parking spaces for the building.

An official with YSU said the university will provide the necessary parking for the students who will eventually live there. The university offered use of the Wick Avenue parking deck and lots near Cassese’s MVR.

The building will have 200 beds and was originally scheduled to have 95 parking spaces. But recently, developers asked the planning commission to reduce that number to 12, an 87% reduction.

But, the reduction request concerned officials of two nearby churches and the main branch of the library because what if those students would then use their lots?

“We’ll actually be bringing in enforcement agents at 5 in the morning and anyone who parks in a closed lot on campus, that’s a hundred dollar fine,” said YSU’s Danny O’Connell.

“I wish it would have been otherwise. I think having on-site parking would be a nice perk for those apartment dwellers — I remember being in college myself. So we’ll just have to see how it works,” said Public Library Director Aimee Fifarek.

Fifarek said there was a meeting where university officials offered to reprimand people parking illegally, but the library never agreed to it and will likely use its own security.

The planning commission ended up voting 7-0 to allow for the reduction of parking spaces at the Campus Lofts.