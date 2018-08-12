Republicans, Democrats stress importance of voting at drive-thru voter registration

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Members of both the Republican and Democratic parties were outside the McDonald's on Boardman-Canfield Road Saturday to help in a joint voter registration.

The two groups wanted to show solidarity by stressing the importance of voting.

People were able to drive up to the stand to register, they didn't even have to get out of their car.

Organizers say the easier it is to register, the more people will do it.

"We're just out here helping people make sure they're registered to vote. If they're not we get them registered and if they are we see if they want to request an absentee ballot to make things easier," said Chris Anderson, president of the Mahoning County Democratic Party.

"We know Facebook is important, we know Dancing with the Stars is important, we know the baseball scores are important, but community participation is also important," said Mark Munroe, chair of the Mahoning County Republican Party.

You can also register online at the Secretary of State's website or visit the Mahoning County Board of Elections at 345 Oak Hill Ave., entrance A.

The two groups will also be at the Canfield Fair.