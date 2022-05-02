YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Gibbons has a busy campaign day Monday in Mahoning County. Gibbons is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Ohio.

His first stop will be in Youngstown at the DoubleTree Hotel. Then, a meeting with reporters along with former Nebraska and YSU head football coach Bo Pelini at noon.

At 5:15 p.m. is a joint telephone Town Hall with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who endorsed Gibbons and Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-FL).

He ends his day by meeting voters at 6 p.m at the Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters in Boardman.