WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bernie Moreno held a meet-and-greet Friday morning.

It was at the Trumbull County Republican Party Headquarters in Warren.

He was joined by Kellyanne Conway, the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

Moreno is currently a car dealer from Cleveland and is looking to replace Rob Portman.

If Moreno wins the Republican nomination, he might face off against Congressman Tim Ryan who is seeking the Democratic nomination. Moreno spoke briefly about Ryan at the event.

“Unlike Tim Ryan, I’m not doing this to get a job. I’m going to donate my salary to charity. I’m not going to take a government pension, and I’ll only serve two terms. This is about actually serving the people,” he said.

Other Republicans vying for the position include Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons, Matt Dolan, J.D. Vance and Josh Mandel.