Republican National Committee: 'Tim Ryan is just another out-of-touch 2020 wannabe'

Tim Ryan plans to visit New Hampshire to see if people there would vote for him

Posted: Feb 19, 2019 10:45 PM EST

Updated: Feb 19, 2019 10:45 PM EST

(WKBN) - On Wednesday of last week, Congressman Tim Ryan said he is "seriously considering" running for president in 2020 -- and the Republican National Committee has taken notice, though not in a positive way.

RNC spokesperson Mandi Merritt released the following statement on Tuesday:

As a past leadership challenger, Tim Ryan couldn't even win enough support from his own party to beat failing Nancy Pelosi, let alone win the support of a nation. With his embrace of government-run healthcare and sky-high taxes, Tim Ryan is just another out-of-touch 2020 wannabe that will ultimately fail when stacked up against President Trump's record of success."

MORE - Congressman Ryan on possible presidential run: "The country's falling behind"

Ryan plans to visit New Hampshire to see if voters are interested in him being president.

We asked him for a comment about the RNC's statement but have not heard back.

