Republican National Committee: 'Tim Ryan is just another out-of-touch 2020 wannabe'
Tim Ryan plans to visit New Hampshire to see if people there would vote for him
(WKBN) - On Wednesday of last week, Congressman Tim Ryan said he is "seriously considering" running for president in 2020 -- and the Republican National Committee has taken notice, though not in a positive way.
RNC spokesperson Mandi Merritt released the following statement on Tuesday:
As a past leadership challenger, Tim Ryan couldn't even win enough support from his own party to beat failing Nancy Pelosi, let alone win the support of a nation. With his embrace of government-run healthcare and sky-high taxes, Tim Ryan is just another out-of-touch 2020 wannabe that will ultimately fail when stacked up against President Trump's record of success."
MORE - Congressman Ryan on possible presidential run: "The country's falling behind"
Ryan plans to visit New Hampshire to see if voters are interested in him being president.
We asked him for a comment about the RNC's statement but have not heard back.