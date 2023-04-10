YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Ohio representatives are pushing for the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to become a primary airport.

Representatives Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) and Dave Joyce (OH-14) introduced legislation to designate the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and Youngstown Air Reserve Station as a primary airport.

In 2018, the loss of commercial air service resulted in reduced maintenance funding for the airfield.

“Our region would greatly benefit from this designation, and I look forward to working with Rep. Joyce on this legislation to promote economic growth and strengthen defense opportunities within the Mahoning Valley,” said Rep. Johnson.

“Restoring the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s primary airport status will help bolster economic growth, increase military readiness, and fulfill critical infrastructure needs on the airbase,” said Rep. Joyce.

To read the full bill, click here.