WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man will take center stage at Tuesday’s January 6th hearings in D.C.

Sources told CBS News that 39-year-old Stephen Ayres of Champion is expected to testify.

Ayres was inside the Capitol building during the attacks. Last month, he pleaded guilty to one federal charge of disorderly conduct.

Tuesday’s hearing will focus on the role far-right extremists played in the Capitol attack.

Ayres posted on social media that President Trump was “calling” them to Washington for a big protest.

Ayres will be sentenced on September 13 following a pre-sentence investigation.