(WKBN) – McDonald’s has settled a lawsuit by local businessman Herb Washington.

That’s according to published reports.

He had accused the company of racial discrimination.

Washington said McDonald’s put him in charge of low-volume restaurants in Black neighborhoods and forced him to downsize.

In exchange for his agreement to exit the company, McDonald’s purchased 13 restaurants for more than $33 million, CNBC reports.

The court found McDonald’s did not violate any laws.

WKBN reached out to McDonald’s but hasn’t yet heard back.