(WKBN) – McDonald’s has settled a lawsuit by local businessman Herb Washington.
That’s according to published reports.
He had accused the company of racial discrimination.
Washington said McDonald’s put him in charge of low-volume restaurants in Black neighborhoods and forced him to downsize.
In exchange for his agreement to exit the company, McDonald’s purchased 13 restaurants for more than $33 million, CNBC reports.
The court found McDonald’s did not violate any laws.
WKBN reached out to McDonald’s but hasn’t yet heard back.