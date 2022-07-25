YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was over two times the legal limit for driving drunk also had a loaded gun in his car.

Keith Moore, 59, of Chicago Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail early Saturday on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and several traffic violations. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Reports said an officer at Andrews Avenue and East Federal Street just before 1 a.m. saw a car Moore was driving that illegally passed someone. When police tried to pull the car over, it failed to stop until it got to Logan Avenue.

Moore smelled of alcohol and told police that he had a gun in the car when asked if he had anything officers should know about, reports said. Police searched the car and found a loaded .40-caliber handgun inside, reports said.

Moore flunked a field sobriety test and was taken to get a breath test. Reports said he registered a blood alcohol content of .189. In Ohio, a person is considered legally drunk with a BAC of .08.