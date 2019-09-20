Reports: 2 arrested in Youngstown for separate fights involving knives

Police said the fights involved knives, and one fight involved a baseball bat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Thursday arrested two people in separate cases after responding to fights in two separate parts of the city.

About 8:05 p.m., police were called to 30 Strausbaugh Ave. on the North Side for a report of a fight with a bat. When they arrived, they found two men in the street and a car trying to drive away. Police managed to stop the car, reports said.

Reports said the driver of the car, Gregory Cordy, 51, of Warner Road in Hubbard, told police officers that he was there because he was looking for an employee of a towing company he claimed owed him money and he admitted taking a bat with him.

Cordy said one of the men in the street pulled a knife and he swung at the man with a bat, but that man told police Cordy swung at him first before he pulled a knife. Cordy also drove over the man’s foot, shearing off his shoe, reports said.

Cordy was taken into custody, reports said.

At almost the same time, police were called to a 2600 Tyrell Avenue apartment complex on the West Side for a fight with a knife. Reports said witnesses told police two women were fighting inside an apartment and a man broke up the fight.

One of the women, Rochelle Jackson, told people “she would not be disrespected,” so she grabbed a knife and lunged toward the person she was fighting with, according to a police report.

A man tried to stop her from stabbing and got cut in the hand, reports said. He declined medical attention, reports said.

Jackson was arrested on an assault charge.

Both Cordy and Jackson were booked into the Mahoning County jail.