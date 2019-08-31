Reporter says sending last Vindicator to print was like ‘last day of senior year’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – History was made in the Valley Friday night as the Youngstown Vindicator printed its final edition.

Workers were there to see their last pieces of work printed out for The Vindicator, while their families were there to support them.

Some workers had been there for years and grew up with this newspaper.

Reporter Joe Gorman said emotions were not only running high Friday, but through the whole week.

“It was a very strange day. Capped off a very strange week. It was almost like, in comparison to your last day of senior year, except this whole week was the last day of senior year.”

Gorman wishes his co-workers the best for their journeys. He said they’ll always and forever be family to him.