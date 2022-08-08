YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police early Sunday found a gun in the car of a man who almost hit a police officer.

Kyle Cosma, 34, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, using weapons while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Reports said Cosma was the driver of a car going west about 1 a.m. Sunday on Salt Springs Road that went left of center and forced a police cruiser traveling in the opposite direction to almost go off the road.

The officer turned around and followed Kosma into a parking lot in the 2600 block of Tyrell Avenue. Reports said when police pulled in behind him, Kosma got out of his car and stumbled.

Reports said Kosma was asked if he had a gun and he replied he did not. Police found a bottle of beer next to a passenger, so the passenger was ordered out and police searched the car.

Reports said police found an unloaded .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol in the glove box and several live rounds on the floor of the car.

Reports said Kosma admitted to police the gun was his and his passenger had no idea the gun was in the car. He said he forgot he had it in the car, reports said.

Kosma refused to take a field sobriety test and also refused to take a breath test, reports said.

He was arrested on the weapons charge because a person can not have a gun with them in a car if they are under the influence of alcohol.